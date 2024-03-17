Man City to face Chelsea in FA Cup semis as Man Utd draw Championship Coventry

Holders Manchester City will face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals with rivals Manchester United taking on outsiders Coventry.

The draw for the last four raises the prospect of a repeat of last season’s all-Manchester final.

Treble-chasing City eased through with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday while Chelsea saw off Leicester 4-2.

The draw for the #EmiratesFACup semi-finals is complete 🤩 We're off to Wembley 👀 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 17, 2024

United’s reward for a thrilling 4-3 extra-time victory over Liverpool on Sunday is a clash with Championship outfit Coventry, who stunned Wolves 3-2.

Coventry are managed by former United striker Mark Robins, scorer of a crucial winner as the Red Devils beat Nottingham Forest en route to winning the competition in 1990 – a goal widely believed to have saved Sir Alex Ferguson’s job as manager.

The Sky Blues famously won the cup in 1987 but have endured some lean years since their relegation from the Premier League in 2001.

United are hoping to win the trophy for the first time since 2016 while Chelsea last won the cup in 2018.

The matches will be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 20-21.