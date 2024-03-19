I might give her a game in goal – Emma Hayes hails Sjoeke Nusken’s versatility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I might give her a game in goal – Emma Hayes hails Sjoeke Nusken’s versatility

By Press Association
Sjoeke Nusken starred for Chelsea (Peter Dejong/AP)
Sjoeke Nusken starred for Chelsea (Peter Dejong/AP)

Emma Hayes hailed Sjoeke Nusken after the German scored her second brace in as many games during Chelsea’s 3-0 first-leg victory over Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The versatile forward came into the game on a high from her double in the Blues’ 3-1 win over title rivals Arsenal in the Women’s Super League on Friday.

Her double came after England winger Lauren James scored the opener at Johan Cruijff ArenA.

“Nusken has a natural ability to be in the right spaces inside the box,” Hayes said.

“She’s a box player, no question. She wants to be there, and the third goal epitomised her desire, her positioning and her quality.

“I might give her a game in goal as well next week, just to try it out.”

Chelsea’s advantage keeps their quadruple hopes alive and gives them a cushion going into the second leg later this month at Stamford Bridge.

Hayes expects Ajax to deliver an improved performance in that tie.

She said: “When you’re used to European competition you know they’re two very different games. When you go away and you win games like this, the brain gets a little bit relaxed. You go home and you see an opposite performance.

“I felt that when we played Lyon last year – we went away and it was a disciplined performance. We went home and Lyon were the dominant side even though we went through. We need to heed that warning and share that experience with the players.”

Guro Reiten had a goal chalked off for offside and Hayes credited VAR for the decisions during the match.

She said: “The players carried out the game plan in and out of possession the way we wanted and it was good to experience VAR for the right reasons.

“I’ve always wanted VAR for big decisions, and it showed tonight that it was important and both big VAR decisions were correct.”