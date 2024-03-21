Key talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s clash with Romania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Key talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s clash with Romania

By Press Association
Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland side will play Romania in a friendly on Friday (Liam McBurney/PA)
Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland side will play Romania in a friendly on Friday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland return to action with a friendly against Romania in Bucharest on Friday night.

The fixture is the first of back-to-back away games, with a trip to Glasgow to face Scotland up next.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the Romania game.

Youth movement

Northern Ireland v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group H – Windsor Park
Isaac Price celebrates scoring in Northern Ireland’s win over Denmark in November (Liam McBurney/PA)

After a hugely disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign ruined by injuries, it is time for Michael O’Neill to hit the reset button. Those injuries accelerated the need for a rebuild of the Northern Ireland squad, and almost half of the players in O’Neill’s camp have 10 caps or less, and only two of them – Josh Magennis and George Saville – are over the age of 30. But there is much to be encouraged by, with Conor Bradley, Shea Charles, Isaac Price and Trai Hume among a group of exciting young players who can, given time, get them back to a major tournament. These games are about getting more experience into those players ahead of bigger challenges to come.

Bradley’s break-out

Liverpool v Chelsea – Premier League – Anfield
Conor Bradley has been making waves since breaking into Liverpool’s side this season (Peter Byrne/PA)

After starring on loan at League One Bolton last term, Bradley has hit the spotlight in recent months after breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side with a string of eye-catching displays. In January he scored his first goal and provided two assists in a man-of-the-match display in a 4-1 win over Chelsea, and a month later he lifted the Carabao Cup. The 20-year-old missed the last six Euro qualifiers through injury last term, but Northern Ireland will be excited to welcome back a player who deserves to have some extra swagger in his step.

Davis’ new role

After missing more than a year with a serious knee injury, long-time Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis made the difficult decision to announce his retirement in January. But the 39-year-old is not one to stay away for long and has promptly joined O’Neill’s backroom staff for these games. His long-term role is yet to be determined and may depend on whether he makes a move into club coaching, but for now both O’Neill and his players are delighted to have their old skipper’s huge experience to draw on as they mould a new-look team.

Taking the long view

Northern Ireland will have more friendlies to come in June, there is expected to be a warm-weather training camp in Spain, before the Nations League returns in September. Northern Ireland have not had much fun in UEFA’s newest tournament to date and have dropped into League C, where they will face Belarus, Bulgaria, and Luxembourg later in the year. But the campaign that O’Neill and his players point to more than the Nations League is the World Cup qualifying that starts in early 2025. The goal is to have the squad ready to take on that task in a year’s time.

No easy caps

Northern Ireland v USA – International Friendly – Windsor Park
Dan Ballard has not travelled to Bucharest after becoming a father (Liam McBurney/PA)

Although O’Neill has spoken extensively about the lack of experience in his squad, he was adamant he would not be putting players in for the sake of it. “We have to create competition,” the manager said. “You have to earn the right to get on the pitch.” The uncapped Aaron Donnelly has joined up with the squad from the under-21s in the absence of Dan Ballard, who has not travelled after becoming a father. Caolan Boyd-Munce and Jamie Reid, the Stevenage striker who has received his first call-up at the age of 29, are the other players in the squad still awaiting their first taste of international football.