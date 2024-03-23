Crawley move into play-off places with convincing victory at Tranmere

Crawley moved into the play-off places in Sky Bet League Two with an impressive 3-1 win over Tranmere at Prenton Park.

The visitors took the lead after just two minutes when Jeremy Kelly swept the ball home from 10 yards from virtually their first attack.

Kieron Morris almost levelled three minutes later when his 20-yard strike was tipped around a post by Corey Addai.

The Red Devils doubled their lead in the 10th minute when Jay Williams forced the ball home after Rovers failed to clear the danger from a corner.

Luke Norris had a glorious chance in the 19th minute, only to be denied by Addai, but the striker made amends two minutes later when he connected with a Rob Apter centre to half the deficit.

Tranmere began the second half brightly with Apter twice going close before substitute Reece McAleer blasted a free-kick just wide from the edge of the box.

But with Rovers pushing for an equaliser in the closing stages, Danilo Orsi fired home his 18th goal of the season with 11 minutes left to secure the points for the visitors.