Aldershot make Solihull pay the penalty to secure late draw

Aldershot scored a late penalty to draw 1-1 with Vanarama National League play-off rivals Solihull Moors, who finished with 10 men at the EBB Stadium.

The Shots, who had lost to relegation battlers York last weekend, created an early opening when captain Lorent Tolaj dragged an angled effort wide before Theo Widdrington’s drive was turned around the post by Moors keeper Nick Hayes.

Moors broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute when Tahvon Campbell turned in a flick-on at the near post by defender James Clarke from a corner.

Aldershot, though, were level with just two minutes left after Moors defender Richard Stearman was shown a red card for tripping Tolaj in the box, and Cian Harries coolly converted the resulting spot-kick.