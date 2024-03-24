Heather Knight urges more composure from England after New Zealand collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heather Knight urges more composure from England after New Zealand collapse

By Press Association
Heather Knight admitted her side needed to show more composure (Adam Davy/PA)
England captain Heather Knight admits her side needed more composure after a staggering collapse handed New Zealand victory in the third T20 in Nelson.

The tourists needed just 29 from 29 balls with eight wickets in hand, seemingly cruising in their pursuit of 156, when Maia Bouchier’s dismissal triggered the loss of six wickets for 25 runs.

Knight’s side needed eight runs from the final over but Suzie Bates only conceded four as the White Ferns cut England’s lead to 2-1 in the five-match series.

“A lot of good stuff and a quite frustrating end,” Knight told TNT Sports.

“We needed to be a bit more smart and show composure at the back end.

“Maia batted outstandingly. She came out with the intent we wanted and showed her class.

“A frustrating one not to finish off but remembering we are an inexperienced group and are missing a few players. Those girls will learn a hell of a lot.”

Bouchier made 71 from just 47 balls, sharing a second-wicket stand of 93 with Tammy Beaumont to put England in control, but when the two departed to leave England 127 for three the wheels came off.

Knight, Amy Jones and Bess Heath all fell quickly, with Hollie Armitage and Charlie Dean also departing in the final over as New Zealand claimed a three-run victory.

Earlier, skipper Sophie Devine made 60 and shared a 99-run partnership with Amelia Kerr (44no) as New Zealand posted 155 for three from their 20 overs.

Armitage made her England debut as a concussion substitute after Sarah Glenn hit her head in the field and had to be replaced.

England hope to have Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver-Brunt back and available for Wednesday’s fourth match in Wellington after their participation in the Women’s Premier League.