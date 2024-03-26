Southend keep slim play-off hopes alive with victory at Solihull

Oli Coker scored twice as Southend kept alive their outside hopes of making the Vanarama National League play-offs with an impressive 3-0 win at Solihull Moors.

Coker opened the scoring midway through the first half, converting with ease after good work down the wing from Wes Fonguck.

Joe Sbarra came close to an equaliser but saw his low effort tipped behind by goalkeeper Colin Andeng Ndi.

Coker doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 37th minute, finishing off powerfully following a good run by Marcus Dackers, before Harry Cardwell wrapped up the points with Southend’s third goal in the 66th minute.

The Shrimpers climb to 10th, nine points off the play-off places with five games remaining, while Solihull slip to fifth.