Aaron Ramsey to ponder international future after Wales’ Euro 2024 hopes ended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aaron Ramsey to ponder international future after Wales’ Euro 2024 hopes ended

By Press Association
Aaron Ramsey will consider his Wales future after Euro 2024 heartbreak (Nick Potts/PA)
Aaron Ramsey will consider his Wales future after Euro 2024 heartbreak (Nick Potts/PA)

Aaron Ramsey will consider whether to continue his international career following Wales’ failed bid to reach Euro 2024.

Skipper Ramsey remained on the bench for the entire 120 minutes on Tuesday as Wales’ attempt to qualify for this summer’s tournament in Germany ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Poland in Cardiff.

Ramsey has suffered an injury-hit season after returning to hometown club Cardiff – he has not started a game for six months due to knee and calf issues – and turns 34 at the end of this year.

Wales v Hungary – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Aaron Ramsey has registered 21 goals for Wales and is sixth on his country’s all-time scoring list (Nick Potts/PA)

The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder has won 84 caps and is sixth on Wales’ all-time list of goalscorers with 21.

The start of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is 12 months away, and the PA news agency understands that Ramsey will contemplate his international future after Wales’ painful Euro exit.

“There have been no conversations like that,” Wales manager Rob Page said about Ramsey’s future straight after defeat to Poland.

Wales v Poland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Play Off Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales manager Rob Page says he has not spoken to Aaron Ramsey about his international future (David Davies/PA)

“It’s been, what, an hour since we’ve ended the game.

“Aaron was a big part of this squad as well. It’s not just what he brings on the pitch, it’s off the pitch as well.

“We want to continue to add to the squad and at the right time we’ll start introducing the younger ones in.”

Ramsey signed a two-year deal at Cardiff last summer with an option to extend by a further 12 months, but has started only six games for the Bluebirds this term.