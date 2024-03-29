Stockport go top after beating Forest Green

Stockport stormed to a convincing 3-0 victory at basement boys Forest Green, taking top spot in the process.

The visitors dominated throughout and broke the deadlock after 19 minutes when Callum Camps took the ball inside and let fly from 25 yards, with the ball nestling in the top right-hand corner.

They doubled their lead nine minutes later when the referee played an advantage allowing Ibou Touray to break down the left and whip in a low cross which Rico Richards turned home.

Forest Green keeper Vicente Reyes denied the Hatters further first-half goals with two point-blank saves.

After 33 minutes, visiting skipper Paddy Madden broke through only for his shot to be blocked by the keeper’s outstretched leg and Reyes denied Kyle Wootton moments later following a goalmouth scramble.

It was 3-0 six minutes into the second half when Wootton got the better of his marker and squared to Connor Lemonheigh-Evans whose shot was going wide until it hit Rovers defender Jamie Robson and flew into the net.

In contrast, the home side failed to manage a shot on target all afternoon.