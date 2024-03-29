Ebou Adams earns promotion-chasing Derby vital win over Blackpool By Press Association March 29 2024, 5:10pm March 29 2024, 5:10pm Share Ebou Adams earns promotion-chasing Derby vital win over Blackpool Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4935769/ebou-adams-earns-promotion-chasing-derby-vital-win-over-blackpool/ Copy Link Ebou Adams celebrates scoring the winner for Derby against Blackpool (Nigel French/PA) Ebou Adams scored his first goal for Derby to boost their automatic promotion hopes with a 1-0 win over Blackpool. Derby went with an attacking formation but the first clear chance fell to Blackpool in the 29th minute, with George Byers scuffing a shot wide from 15 yards. It brought an instant response from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, whose curling shot was touched behind by Daniel Grimshaw and the corner was almost forced in at the near post. But Grimshaw could do nothing in the 40th minute when a cross was half cleared to Adams, who scored with a first-time shot from the edge of the area. Derby should have added a second in the 55th minute when Mendez-Laing put Conor Washington through on the right but he failed to beat Grimshaw. Blackpool almost took advantage in the 71st minute through a Sonny Carey free-kick which Rams keeper Joe Wildsmith clawed away. There was another late scare for Derby when Kyle Joseph twice had goalbound shots blocked by Curtis Nelson and Eiran Cashin.