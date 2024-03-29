Gillingham and Crewe play out entertaining goalless draw

Play-off chasing rivals Gillingham and Crewe played out an entertaining 0-0 draw at Priestfield Stadium.

The Gills went close early on when Timothee Dieng’s powerful header was superbly tipped around a post by Crewe keeper Tom Booth.

The visitors responded midway through the first half when Elliott Nevitt met Aaron Rowe’s cross, only to see his effort bravely blocked.

The Gills were on top in the run-up to the interval.

George Lapslie missed a terrific chance when he somehow fired off-target from close range following some smart work from Remeao Hutton.

Crewe began the second period brightly, with Rowe going close after meeting Josh Austerfield’s cross.

Nevitt then fluffed a one-on-one chance as Gills stopper Glenn Morris saved well.

At the other end Booth saved superbly from Josh Andrews as, despite being held, the Gills’ unbeaten run extended to three games.

Crewe remain six points ahead of their hosts, but they continue to stutter somewhat thanks to just one win in their last six matches.