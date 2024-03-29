Bradford end losing run as Calum Kavanagh and Bobby Pointon goals down Tranmere

Bradford ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over Tranmere at Valley Parade.

A small group of Bradford fans had protested outside the ground before kick-off against club owner Stefan Rupp, who had written an open letter on Friday apologising for the club’s poor season.

But Graham Alexander’s side returned to winning ways thanks to second-half goals from Calum Kavanagh and Bobby Pointon.

Luke Norris shot just wide for Tranmere as the visitors looked to add to Bradford’s problems before Bantams captain Richie Smallwood sent a curling free-kick over the wall and against the bar.

Harvey Saunders nearly put Tranmere in front with a cheeky back-heel that Sam Walker smothered on the line.

Bradford struck the woodwork for a second time when Pointon’s low drive hit the inside of the post while Tranmere continued to create chances as well, with home keeper Walker needing to tip over from Saunders’ free-kick.

But Bradford took the lead after 64 minutes when Kavanagh turned home a low cross from Lewis Richards.

Kavanagh then set up Pointon for a thumping second goal five minutes later to ensure a three-point haul for Bradford.