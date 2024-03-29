Jay Mingi scores stoppage-time winner as Colchester fight back for vital victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jay Mingi scores stoppage-time winner as Colchester fight back for vital victory

By Press Association
Jay Mingi (right) scored a late winner for Colchester (Adam Davy/PA)
Jay Mingi (right) scored a late winner for Colchester (Adam Davy/PA)

Jay Mingi scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure relegation-battling Colchester a vital 2-1 comeback victory over Newport.

Mingi slammed a shot into the roof of the net from Noah Chilvers’ pass in the second minute of stoppage time to earn a first win in nine matches for the U’s.

Colchester, who had drawn six of their previous eight matches, came close to scoring in the 24th minute when Alistair Smith’s brilliant effort clattered the underside of the bar.

Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend bravely denied John Akinde minutes later as the hosts threatened again.

But it was Newport who would took a 42nd-minute lead through Offrande Zanzala, who took advantage of a mix-up between U’s goalkeeper Owen Goodman and team-mate Connor Hall following Matt Baker’s long ball forward.

Colchester pressed for an equaliser in the second half and Townsend made excellent saves to thwart both Akinde and Smith.

The hosts equalised in the 75th minute through substitute Ellis Iandolo, who scored from close range at the far post from Cameron McGeehan’s corner.

Goodman denied substitute Seb Palmer-Houlden while at the other end, Baker cleared Chilvers’ effort off the line before Mingi won it to leave Colchester a point clear of second-bottom Sutton in League Two.