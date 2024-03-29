It’s a disgrace – Karl Robinson seethes at ‘inexcusable’ Salford display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s a disgrace – Karl Robinson seethes at ‘inexcusable’ Salford display

By Press Association
Karl Robinson was furious after Salford’s loss (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Karl Robinson was furious after Salford’s loss (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Salford boss Karl Robinson labelled his team’s performance a disgrace but took some responsibility for their 2-1 defeat to Sutton.

The Ammies lacked the quality needed to overcome relegation-threatened United and Robinson made his feelings clear at full-time.

“The lack of game understanding, lack of desire … it’s a disgrace,” a frustrated Robinson said.

“But credit to the opposition. I thought they outfought us. I thought they won more second balls. I thought they made it more difficult for us.

“I got the team wrong so I have to take responsibility for that but what I won’t take responsibility for is that lack of work ethic – it’s inexcusable.

“Their jobs aren’t safe. Some of them are playing themselves out of that shirt.

“There are areas we know we can work on and move forward with and different aspects of our game that we can look at and be slightly positive about.

“But I would only be deflecting from how bad the 90 per cent of that performance was. It will have to be a quick fix because we play on Monday.

“Don’t think this is all aimed at players, this is collectively as well and I got one or two things wrong and put faith in one or two I perhaps shouldn’t have.”

The first half lacked quality and Sutton eventually took the lead through a free-kick flicked on by Harry Smith and converted by Olly Sanderson.

Salford got back into the game after half-time through Ryan Watson but the visitors snatched the points with Sanderson grabbing his second.

Sutton boss Steve Morison was pleased with how his side dealt with Salford and praised his goalscorer.

“It’s nice to string a few wins together and I’m really pleased with the lads’ attitude today,” he said.

“We were excellent from start to finish. We knew that Matt Smith was their threat but I think our lads played him really well.

“We were looking to stop service to him but today wasn’t about Smith, it was about Sutton and how well we have done and we’ve put more points on the board.

“On the other side of that, we created some really good chances and could have won by more.

“I’m really pleased for Sanderson, he’s worked incredibly hard again today and he got his rewards for being in the right place at the right time with two excellent finishes.

“We have to make changes for Monday now, the squad comes into play and we have to be as fresh as we can.

“Emotion has to go out of the window and people have to deal with the fact you played today and scored two goals but won’t on Monday.”