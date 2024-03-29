Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says Conti Cup final ‘absolutely important’

Emma Hayes says that the Conti Cup “is absolutely important to her” ahead of Chelsea’s final against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Blues will be looking to keep their quadruple hopes alive, having lost the final of the competition in the past two seasons.

Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in 2022 before they lost 3-1 to Sunday’s opponents last season.

It’s the #ContiCup final up next. 👊 Let’s bring that trophy home. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XsWIQY9wzG — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 29, 2024

Hayes, whose side beat Arsenal 3-1 in the Women’s Super League two weeks ago, highlighted the importance of her team giving their all at Molineux.

“Have you watched our performances in the last two Conti Cup finals? Because I have and they have – again and again,” Hayes told a press conference.

“Let me be clear on this: the team know exactly how I feel about that final on Sunday in terms of showing up and showing ourselves. I don’t care if it’s important to them – it absolutely is important to me.”

Chelsea picked up a first WSL defeat of the season in a 4-1 loss to Jonas Eidevall’s Gunners at the Emirates in December.

Hayes warned her side must start well to avoid a similar situation.

She added: “You have to show up on the day, let’s be clear, they’re two top-level teams. Both are capable of winning the games, both have their own qualities.

“The team that shows up strong, particularly the first part, you think about the Emirates game, it was over at half-time.

“You’d better show up from the off. If you don’t, it can make it a little bit difficult.”

Winger Guro Reiten talked up the importance of the all-London final, predicting Arsenal will look for revenge after their recent defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Reiten said: “It means a lot to beat Arsenal. They’re the best matches to win and the worst ones to lose.

“They’re probably going to come into the final and want revenge.”