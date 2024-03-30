Partick Thistle maintain promotion challenge with win over 10-man Inverness

Partick Thistle maintained their cinch Championship promotion challenge with a 1-0 win over strugglers Inverness, who finished with 10 men at Firhill.

Jags forward Brian Graham saw an early glancing header saved by Caley keeper Mark Ridgers.

The visitors went close to breaking the deadlock from a corner in the 33rd minute when Wallace Duffy’s header hit the crossbar following a corner.

Partick Thistle took the lead four minutes before half-time when Scott Robinson knocked in a rebound after Ben Stanway’s long-range effort had been saved.

Caley found themselves down to 10 men in the 66th minute when midfielder Cammy Kerr was sent off for a second caution, but then saw late efforts from Samson Lawal and Alex Samuel saved by Jags keeper David Mitchell.