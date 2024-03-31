Arsenal’s Frida Maanum ‘stable’ after collapsing off ball during Conti Cup final

Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum is “conscious, talking and in a stable condition” after collapsing off the ball during Sunday’s Conti Cup final against Chelsea.

Play was paused in second-half stoppage time at Molineux, with paramedics called and medical staff encircling the 24-year-old Norway international, who was placed on a stretcher and carried off after about seven minutes.

Arsenal confirmed soon after the incident: “Frida is conscious, talking and in a stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team. We’re all with you, Frida.”

Players remained on the pitch throughout and the match resumed, with Alessia Russo replacing Maanum as the game remained goalless and entered extra time.

The Gunners went on to win the match 1-0 thanks to Stina Blackstenius’ 116th-minute goal.