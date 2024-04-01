Grimsby pay the penalty late on against Bradford

Relegation-threatened Grimsby were denied a priceless win in dramatic circumstances as they drew 1-1 with Bradford.

Richie Smallwood netted a stoppage-time penalty for Bradford after Curtis Thompson had opened the scoring at Blundell Park.

Grimsby defender Denver Hume was sent off for giving away the penalty two minutes into added time, which proved decisive in the eventual outcome.

Chances were few and far between in the opening 45 minutes as Daniel Oyegoke dragged wide for Bradford and team-mate Tyler Smith forced Grimsby goalkeeper Jake Eastwood – on as an early substitute – into a save.

At the other end, Doug Tharme rose highest from a set-piece, but could not keep his attempt down.

Bobby Pointon curled over for Bradford upon the restart, but it was Grimsby who broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Thompson set his sights from 25 yards and the ball flew past Sam Walker courtesy of a deflection.

That was not to be the telling moment, though, as Hume conceded a penalty in added-time – and was subsequently dismissed – while Bradford captain Smallwood stepped up to smash down the middle.