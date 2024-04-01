Grimsby pay the penalty late on against Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Grimsby pay the penalty late on against Bradford

By Press Association
Grimsby were denied by a late penalty (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grimsby were denied by a late penalty (Richard Sellers/PA)

Relegation-threatened Grimsby were denied a priceless win in dramatic circumstances as they drew 1-1 with Bradford.

Richie Smallwood netted a stoppage-time penalty for Bradford after Curtis Thompson had opened the scoring at Blundell Park.

Grimsby defender Denver Hume was sent off for giving away the penalty two minutes into added time, which proved decisive in the eventual outcome.

Chances were few and far between in the opening 45 minutes as Daniel Oyegoke dragged wide for Bradford and team-mate Tyler Smith forced Grimsby goalkeeper Jake Eastwood – on as an early substitute – into a save.

At the other end, Doug Tharme rose highest from a set-piece, but could not keep his attempt down.

Bobby Pointon curled over for Bradford upon the restart, but it was Grimsby who broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Thompson set his sights from 25 yards and the ball flew past Sam Walker courtesy of a deflection.

That was not to be the telling moment, though, as Hume conceded a penalty in added-time – and was subsequently dismissed – while Bradford captain Smallwood stepped up to smash down the middle.