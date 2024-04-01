Morecambe celebrate Easter double with win over Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morecambe celebrate Easter double with win over Barrow

By Press Association
Gwion Edwards gave Morecambe a decisive early lead (Leila Coker/PA)
Gwion Edwards gave Morecambe a decisive early lead (Leila Coker/PA)

Morecambe made it two wins from two over the Easter holiday period with a 2-1 victory over fellow promotion chasers Barrow to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Early goals from David Tutonda and Gwion Edwards gave the Shrimps the three points before a late goal from Ben Whitfield set up a thrilling five minutes of injury time.

The Shrimps had the best possible start as they went ahead after only four minutes when Tutonda got the final touch to a Charlie Brown corner that caused the Barrow defence all sorts of problems.

The home side doubled their lead seven minutes later as they took advantage of a lapse in the Barrow defence. The visitors lost possession just outside their own area and Edwards was given a free run on goal which ended with a neat finish after rounding Paul Farman in the Barrow goal.

Barrow enjoyed their fair share of possession and Cole Stockton saw a snap-shot well saved by the outstretched left foot of Archie Mair before the same player was denied by an excellent block from Morecambe midfielder Jake Taylor.

The visitors looked to hit back in the second half but it took until the 89th minute for a reply when Whitfield scored from close range after Mair had saved Sam Foley’s effort.