John McAtee at the double as Barnsley hit back to beat Burton

Half-time substitute John McAtee scored twice as Barnsley produced a second-half comeback to win 3-1 at struggling Burton.

The on-loan Luton striker produced two unerring finishes to inspire the Tykes after an uninspiring first-half showing from Neill Collins’ promotion chasers.

Burton, trying to distance themselves from the bottom four, grabbed the lead eight minutes before the break when Joe Powell drove home from the edge of the box.

But Barnsley made a double change at the start of the second half, with McAtee one of those introduced, and within nine minutes he had fired in the equaliser before finding the bottom corner from Sam Cosgrove’s flick to put the visitors ahead.

A third followed for Barnsley after 69 minutes when Luca Connell was able to advance into the box and drive a low shot across Max Crocombe and into the bottom corner.

Defeat left Albion just outside the bottom four after a sixth straight home defeat, while the Tykes remained on course for the play-offs after extending their unbeaten away run to 11 games.