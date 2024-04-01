Aldershot drop two points in play-off bid against Dorking By Press Association April 1 2024, 5:42pm April 1 2024, 5:42pm Share Aldershot drop two points in play-off bid against Dorking Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4937666/aldershot-drop-two-points-in-play-off-bid-against-dorking/ Copy Link Josh Barrett scored Aldershot’s opener against Dorking (Nigel French/PA) Aldershot dropped two points in their quest to reach the National League play-offs as they were held 1-1 at home by Dorking. Josh Barrett’s second-minute goal gave Aldershot a flying start, but Dorking drew level when Alfie Rutherford netted. Rutherford’s equaliser 15 minutes from time gave the 23rd-placed visitors a rare point on the road. Aldershot remain in seventh place – the final play-off position – but Halifax are just three points behind them with two games in hand.