Aldershot drop two points in play-off bid against Dorking

Aldershot dropped two points in their quest to reach the National League play-offs as they were held 1-1 at home by Dorking.

Josh Barrett’s second-minute goal gave Aldershot a flying start, but Dorking drew level when Alfie Rutherford netted.

Rutherford’s equaliser 15 minutes from time gave the 23rd-placed visitors a rare point on the road.

Aldershot remain in seventh place – the final play-off position – but Halifax are just three points behind them with two games in hand.