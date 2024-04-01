Super-sub Nahki Wells praised by Bristol City boss Liam Manning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Super-sub Nahki Wells praised by Bristol City boss Liam Manning

By Press Association
Liam Manning hailed the character of Nahki Wells (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bristol City boss Liam Manning hailed “terrific character” Nahki Wells after he came off the bench to score the only goal of the game at Plymouth.

Half-time substitute Wells scored the Robins’ 57th-minute winner as Argyle slumped to 21st in the Championship, one point above the relegation zone following five straight home defeats without scoring.

Manning said of the striker: “Nahki is a terrific character; I’m delighted for him that he came on and got the winner for us.

“In the first half we obviously expected them to come at us, with the home fans creating an atmosphere and getting behind them.

“And obviously their set-up was a bit more aggressive and front-footed. For the first 20-25 minutes we weathered the storm a little bit, which sometimes you have to.

“We changed it from a five to a four 20 minutes in which allowed us to get a bit more pressure. For the last 15 minutes of the first half we came back into it and were more in their half than ours.

“I thought we did a good job of seeing that through then shifting the control back to us.

“We made the three changes at half-time which I want to stress were not performance-related.

“I thought the energy in the second half was going to be really important and fortunately it helped.

“It’s nice to have the experience and quality that we’ve got to make changes during the game.

“The physical demands in this league at this stage of the season are huge. I think the international break came at a really good time for us.

“You sometimes need that time to consolidate and reflect. I think having that two-week international break allowed us to reset, refocus.

“We took confidence from the performance on Friday and it was a different challenge today.

“Before the Leicester game we talked about resetting after the international break and an eight-game season. We’ve won the first two.”

Plymouth head coach Ian Foster said: “For a good while throughout the game we were the better side.

“They switched to a back four and made three changes at half-time. That tells you something about the way we were playing.

“The performance was outstanding for most of the game. We got more frustrated as the game wore on.

“We all want to be together. You can’t fault the players’ application. We just have to be more ruthless when we get our chances. We’ve got to do better.

“We had enough possession and created enough opportunities and, in those moments, we have to score.

“We are all disappointed. We are doing everything we can to arrest this spell we are going through.

“Our attention turns to the next game (Rotherham away), which is massive for us. But all games are massive now.

“Nobody is happy when you don’t win games of football. We take responsibility and we try our hardest to win games of football.

“When your luck is not going with you it’s not.

“We keep working really hard. In these moments you find out about yourselves. We are desperate to stay in this division and we are fighting to do that, you could see that from the players’ application.”