Ian Evatt: That’s why Bolton paid the money for Aaron Collins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ian Evatt: That’s why Bolton paid the money for Aaron Collins

By Press Association
Aaron Collins went home with the match ball (Richard Sellers/PA)
Aaron Collins went home with the match ball (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ian Evatt felt Aaron Collins proved his value after his hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Reading helped reignite Bolton’s promotion push in League One.

Collins, who moved from Bristol Rovers in January for a reported £750,000, opened the scoring after 11 minutes, converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time and completed his treble 13 minutes from time.

Icelandic striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson added a brace as Wanderers closed the gap on second-placed Derby to three points ahead of the Rams’ trip to table-toppers Portsmouth on Tuesday.

“Aaron is capable of magic moments and that first goal was a bit special,” said Evatt, whose side had failed to score in their previous two outings.

“He showed why we paid the money for him.

“With all of our January signings since I have been here, it is always the second season you see the benefit of them.

“That will be the case with Aaron as well. We have signed him for the long term and we know he is capable of special things.

“He is getting used to how we play. And he is playing within the structure more now which is good.”

Bolton had won just two of their previous eight games to slip out of the automatic promotion places, but their return to form puts the pressure back on Derby.

“The most important thing was the win,” Evatt added.

“When we perform like that we are a difficult team to stop.

“We could have got more goals which is a frustration. If it comes down to that we will look back on that second half thinking we had great opportunities and then conceded a sloppy one.”

Reading played their part in an entertaining game.

Lewis Wing cancelled out Collins’ opener while substitute Paul Mukairu netted in stoppage time.

Royals boss Ruben Selles said: “Every game we play, we try to play on the front foot to apply pressure.

“Sometimes it doesn’t work and we open up spaces, like it happened today.

“But it is the way we know how to perform. It is the way we can create chances for ourselves.

“The pressure was not effective in the first half of the game and we conceded a goal. We came back to 1-1 and started to play a bit more forward.

“The penalty before half-time was a big change of momentum. If we arrived at half-time at 1-1 then the second half would be much different.

“Even at 3-1 (down) we still created chances. But the fourth goal was the one that closed the game.

“We had one of the best opponents in League One in front of us and I am sure after that game we will be better when we adjust a few things.”