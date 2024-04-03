Football rumours: Route opens for Jadon Sancho to make Manchester United return

What the papers say

Jadon Sancho may yet make another appearance at Old Trafford, with the Manchester Evening News reporting Manchester United appointing Southampton’s Jason Wilcox as their director of football would clear the way for the return of the 24-year-old, who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund. The pair worked together at Manchester City’s academy.

The Daily Mail says Barcelona’s Mikayil Faye is on Manchester United’s wishlist for defensive reinforcements in the summer. As well as the Senegal international, 19, United are keen on Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, at Everton and 18-year-old Aaron Anselmino at Boca Juniors.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim (PA)

Barcelona are said to be eyeing a deal for Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as a replacement for the departing Xavi. According to The Independent, club bosses have considered themselves frontrunners for Amorim, but Xabi Alonso’s decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season has opened a window for potential rivals for the 39-year-old’s signature.

Social media round-up

🚨⚪️ Kepa, set to leave Real Madrid as he will return to Chelsea at the end of loan spell in June. Real Madrid want to extend Lunin’s contract and they keep waiting for Courtois back in the summer. ↪️🔵 Kepa, back to Chelsea with decision to be made on his future. pic.twitter.com/V4Q0tdrPo1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 2, 2024

High-flying ex-Man Utd coach tipped as dark horse to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool by EFL chairmanhttps://t.co/TQxukA7IFo — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 2, 2024

Players to watch

Florian Wirtz: Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen is set to frustrate Manchester City and Liverpool’s quest to sign the Germany midfielder, 20, reports HITC.

Leeds United’s Archie Gray (PA)

Archie Gray: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have joined Premier League clubs in watching the Leeds United and England Under-21 midfielder, according to HITC.