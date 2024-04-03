Football rumours: Route opens for Jadon Sancho to make Manchester United return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Route opens for Jadon Sancho to make Manchester United return

By Press Association
Jadon Sancho, currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, could rekindle his Man Utd career if Jason Wilcox arrives as director of football (Martin Meissner/AP).
Jadon Sancho, currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, could rekindle his Man Utd career if Jason Wilcox arrives as director of football (Martin Meissner/AP).

What the papers say

Jadon Sancho may yet make another appearance at Old Trafford, with the Manchester Evening News reporting Manchester United appointing Southampton’s Jason Wilcox as their director of football would clear the way for the return of the 24-year-old, who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund. The pair worked together at Manchester City’s academy.

The Daily Mail says Barcelona’s Mikayil Faye is on Manchester United’s wishlist for defensive reinforcements in the summer. As well as the Senegal international, 19, United are keen on Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, at Everton and 18-year-old Aaron Anselmino at Boca Juniors.

Everton v Sporting CP – Pre Season Friendly – Goodison Park
Sporting manager Ruben Amorim (PA)

Barcelona are said to be eyeing a deal for Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as a replacement for the departing Xavi. According to The Independent, club bosses have considered themselves frontrunners for Amorim, but Xabi Alonso’s decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season has opened a window for potential rivals for the 39-year-old’s signature.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Florian Wirtz: Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen is set to frustrate Manchester City and Liverpool’s quest to sign the Germany midfielder, 20, reports HITC.

Leeds United v Millwall – Sky Bet Championship – Elland Road
Leeds United’s Archie Gray (PA)

Archie Gray: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have joined Premier League clubs in watching the Leeds United and England Under-21 midfielder, according to HITC.