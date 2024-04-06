Mark Robins lauds ‘outstanding’ Coventry after ending Leeds’ unbeaten run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Robins lauds ‘outstanding’ Coventry after ending Leeds’ unbeaten run

By Press Association
Coventry manager Mark Robins (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Coventry manager Mark Robins (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Mark Robins was full of praise for his Coventry side after they ended Leeds’ 15-game unbeaten run thanks to goals from Ellis Simms and Haji Wright.

Joel Piroe pulled a goal back for Daniel Farke’s automatic-promotion chasers but the visitors could not salvage a point as they missed the chance to go top after Ipswich’s 1-0 defeat to Norwich.

It was also an important win for the Sky Blues, who kept pace with the Canaries in the race for the top six.

“I thought they were brilliant really,” said Robins. “We’re coming up against a top team with top players, with pace, with power, with quality.

“The two goals were absolutely brilliant, one from a set play, Ellis is on his toes to finish that one off and the second one is a fantastic ball.

“It’s Josh Eccles’ birthday today, brilliant ball in, great shape on it and Haji (Wright)’s put it in with the outside of his foot and that gave us a bit of a cushion.

“I thought we defended pretty well where you have to, I think we slashed at one or two things during the game but mostly we were pretty good and calm and when we were calm we got a bit more control and had a little bit more of the ball.

“Second half we were without it a lot more than in the first half when we started to tire and then they made changes and brought full international players onto the field, every one of them, to a man, some of them were asked to play in different roles, they’ve done really well.

“They deserve it for their work rate but some of the quality that we showed is really pleasing. The noise was incredible, my ears are ringing and I thought they were outstanding.”

Leeds manager Daniel Farke said his side lacked aggression as they dropped out of the top two with a first defeat since late December.

Farke said: “We started really well into this game, dominated possession, had many good scenes in their box.

“But when you have such a comfortable start you sometimes lose a bit of aggressiveness and greediness and I got the feeling this was the case especially in the first half.

“We dominated against a normally good possession side with 70 per cent possession, had more chances, more shots on target.

“From the statistics, a really good away game but we didn’t win the decisive duels and this was crucial today.

“The first goal we conceded out of our corner kick on the counter-attack, literally the first time they were in our half if I’m honest. Then with their first corner kick they scored out of it.

“We could have been a little bit more smarter and if you give away two goals relatively cheaply then it is always tricky against a really good home side.

“We had a good reaction, scored the first goal, calm finish and would have been happy had he (Piroe) taken his big chance.

“I have to be careful because if you lose the first game of the calendar year in April it is difficult to be over critical after such an outstanding run.

“But I still feel we had a bit more to give, especially in the first half and for that I want them to be a bit disappointed.”