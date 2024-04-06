Gillingham have not scored enough goals this season – boss Stephen Clemence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gillingham have not scored enough goals this season – boss Stephen Clemence

By Press Association
Stephen Clemence’s Gillingham lost at Bradford (Adam Davy/PA)
Stephen Clemence admitted Gillingham have not scored enough goals this season as their play-off hopes diminished following Saturday’s 1-0 League Two defeat at Bradford.

The narrow loss was their second in five days in Yorkshire and leaves the Kent side five points behind the top seven.

Gillingham had several scoring chances before Brad Halliday scored the only goal just before half-time.

Head coach Clemence said: “That’s been the story of our season – not enough goals.

“I felt we played well first half. We had three excellent chances and have not put them in the back of the net.

“The pitch was really difficult to play any football on and the wind made the conditions. It was very difficult to get the ball down and play but I can’t fault the players’ efforts.

“I wasn’t happy at Harrogate last week but they’ve had a go and created opportunities but not taken them.

“They are trying their best but it must be demoralising for them as well when the ball isn’t going in the back of the net.

“There is obviously a lot of work to be done at this football club and we’ve got to get better at it. I believe it’s been like this for a couple of years.

“We’ll work hard and we’ll make sure we do our business right to get us better – and we will.”

Bradford goalkeeper Sam Walker saved from Oli Hawkins and Conor Masterson, while Daniel Oyegoke cleared the ball off the line to deny Timothee Dieng.

Halliday marked his 100th appearance for the Bantams with a 20-yard winner.

Manager Graham Alexander said: “The consistency we’re looking for is epitomised in Brad. He’s always a seven out of 10 for us and never drops that level.

“He deserves that winner because he’s been superb for us. To play 100 games in two years is the sort of resilience we’re looking for from our team, never mind just one individual.”

Bradford have bounced back from a four-game losing run with two wins and a draw.

Alexander added: “We know where we were before these three games. We were in a difficult moment but I thought the players have shown exceptional strength of character to get seven points from nine.

“We would certainly have taken that. It was a difficult game but I thought the players did all the professional things well and then we had the quality to split it in our favour.

“I thought there were some really strong performances. There’s still a lot of inexperience, in terms of playing games, but the players understood how to manage the threats they faced.

“I don’t think they (Gillingham) had a shot on target second half and that’s great credit to the players. We need to build on from that.”