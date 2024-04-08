Tottenham desperate to be in title race next season – James Maddison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tottenham desperate to be in title race next season – James Maddison

By Press Association
James Maddison wants Tottenham to be in the Premier League title race next season (Nigel French/PA)
James Maddison wants Tottenham to be in the Premier League title race next season (Nigel French/PA)

James Maddison wants Tottenham to be in the mix to win the Premier League this time next year after being left frustrated at missing out on this season’s “amazing” title race.

Spurs were top in November but a spate of high-profile injuries and suspensions resulted in Ange Postecoglou’s team lacking consistency during the winter months.

It contributed towards Tottenham being engulfed in a top-four battle with Aston Villa instead of the title race, but they could be kingmakers when it comes to deciding the champions.

James Maddison passes the ball against Nottingham Forest
James Maddison was heavily involved against Nottingham Forest (Nigel French/PA)

Arsenal make the short trip across north London later this month, while Spurs face Liverpool and Manchester City in May.

However, Maddison has echoed the recent sentiments of Postecoglou and stated Tottenham want to be in the race next season.

“I’ve got no interest to be honest. We’ve got our own goals for the season and I’m not bothered,” Maddison said after Sunday’s 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

“If we end up winning games against teams that are in that race, it makes no difference. We’ve got a job to do.

“We are where we are and that is something that gives us good motivation to want to be in the title race next year, seeing how good it is this year.

“For sure, that’s definitely the feeling. That’s filtered down from the manager.

“It’s annoying really, listening to three teams go at it for the title and we’re not in it, especially after the start of the season we had.

“How exciting is the title race this season? It’s amazing, it’s brilliant for a neutral. My friends and family, everyone is locked into the Premier League every week at the minute because it’s such a good title race.

“Frustrating not to be a part of that but we are where we are and we have our own job to do.”

Tottenham took control of the battle for fourth spot with a victory over Forest, which saw them leapfrog Aston Villa on goal difference with a game in hand.

Micky van de Ven’s thunderous strike at the start of the second half sent Spurs on their way to a crucial win and continued the Dutch defender’s outstanding record since he arrived from Wolfsburg in August.

Van de Ven has won 13 of his 20 Premier League appearances and only lost one league fixture during that time when he has finished a game.

Maddison added: “Shooting is not his forte if you see him in training every day but we’ll take them ones that go flying into the top corner.

“He is a special player, he is top level and credit to the recruitment team because I had never heard of him before we signed him.

“The joke is on me really because a player of that calibre, I should probably have heard of in Europe.

“A brilliant player, a brilliant trainer, a brilliant lad and a really good guy.”

Maddison played a key role in Spurs’ third goal after being substituted in their previous two games with West Ham and Luton.

“I am very critical of myself,” the England international admitted.

“Maybe (I’m) not at the heights that won me player of the month at the start of the season, but I am so hungry and so critical of myself to work hard to try and get back to that level.

“I am not too far away, I feel good.”