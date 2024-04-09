Football rumours: West Ham join race for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo

What the papers say

West Ham will join Liverpool, Tottenham and AC Milan in the hunt for 26 -year-old Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to the Guardian. The former Manchester City player will be a free agent in summer, but Fulham are hoping to retain his services.

Football Insider says Chelsea are trying to secure the signature of Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams for £43million. The 21-year-old Spain international has scored six goals and had 14 assists for Athletic in all competitions this season.

Former Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos is set to leave Real Madrid for rivals Atletico Madrid as he struggles for game time at the LaLiga leaders, the Sun reports. The 27-year-old Spain midfielder has played just 14 games for the Real Madrid in the league this season, mostly as a substitute.

Social media round-up

Anthony Martial could reportedly leave Man Utd for Inter Milan this summer. Others are still interested but Italian giants are believed to be leading race at this stage. #MUFC ⚽ https://t.co/NELWNKlCYM — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) April 8, 2024

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Brighton hold talks with Russell Martin amid Roberto de Zerbi uncertainty 👀 By @jac_talbot ✍️ https://t.co/EBiPXLwpqX — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) April 8, 2024

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah: The 31-year-old Liverpool striker is set to be targeted once again by Saudi Pro League clubs this summer with Al Ittihad reportedly set to offer £70million for the Egypt star, Talksport says.

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta is reportedly attracting interest (PA)

Lucas Paqueta: French media outlet L’Equipe says Manchester City have agreed to terms with the 26-year-old West Ham midfielder.