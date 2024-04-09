Bromley book play-off place with draw at Barnet By Press Association April 9 2024, 10:28pm April 9 2024, 10:28pm Share Bromley book play-off place with draw at Barnet Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4944772/bromley-book-play-off-place-with-draw-at-barnet/ Copy Link Louis Dennis (left) scored a 75th-minute leveller for Bromley at Barnet (George Tewkesbury/PA) Bromley secured a National League play-off place as Louis Dennis’ equaliser earned them a 1-1 draw at fellow promotion chasers Barnet. Substitute Dennis struck a 75th-minute leveller at the Hive having been teed up by Ben Krauhaus to cancel out Idris Kanu’s 54th-minute opener. Both sides hit the woodwork, Dale Gorman doing so for Barnet late in the first half and Kamarl Grant then seeing a shot coming off a post with the score at 1-1. Bromley stay third, five points behind Barnet and two clear of fourth-placed Solihull having played a game less than both.