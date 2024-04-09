Simon Weaver blown away by quality of George Thomson’s winner for Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Simon Weaver blown away by quality of George Thomson’s winner for Harrogate

By Press Association
Harrogate manager Simon Weaver (John Walton/PA)
Harrogate manager Simon Weaver (John Walton/PA)

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver admitted that the quality of midfielder George Thomson’s 15th goal of the season left everyone at the EnviroVent Stadium rubbing their eyes in disbelief.

Thomson slammed a 25-yard howitzer into the roof of the Grimsby net to secure a 1-0 win on 49 minutes and keep the Sulphurites in play-off contention.

Weaver said: “I think everyone in the ground was shocked because he didn’t even have a proper celebration with the staff, players or fans, but it was another brilliant strike and I’m so glad for him.

“He’s an integral part of the team on and off the pitch and he lives his life in such a dedicated and professional manner.”

The victory moved Harrogate to within four points of the top seven with three fixtures left to play.

It was also the club’s third straight home win, with Weaver adding: “We just want to have something to play for for as long as possible. We’ve reduced the gap to four points again, which makes it interesting for a number of teams and you can never say never.

“We will keep fighting on and another home win gives us confidence. We want people buying season tickets, getting behind us and believing in what we’re building, so gaining some momentum at home can only help with that and I was really pleased with a lot of the performance.

“It was gritty and we kept a clean sheet in a horrific wind. We dealt with that in the first half and had to be streetwise before placing more emphasis on getting on the ball a bit more and causing them more problems in the second. It was a good, controlled performance.”

Grimsby boss David Artell bemoaned that the nature of his side’s second-half performance “bordered on insanity”.

He said: “Ultimately, we lost to a 25-yard strike but, in the second half, we also kept doing the same thing, which bordered on insanity at times.

“They scored a goal, then sat in and made themselves hard to break down, which is what we have become good at, too.

“But what we still need to work on and develop for next season is, when teams are doing that to you, you don’t just try and whack the ball in behind them. You have to try and draw them out.

“We had some good chances in the second half but I think it just came from hope, rather than being purposefully creative.”