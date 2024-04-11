Championship run-in: Leicester, Ipswich and Leeds set for tense promotion scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Championship run-in: Leicester, Ipswich and Leeds set for tense promotion scrap

By Press Association
Kieran McKenna, Daniel Farke and Enzo Maresca
Kieran McKenna, Daniel Farke and Enzo Maresca

The Championship’s promotion race continues to head towards one of the most dramatic finishes in its history after the division’s three leading teams all failed to win their midweek matches.

Leicester are top on goal difference and have a game in hand on second-placed Ipswich, while Leeds sit a point behind in third.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the race could play out.

Leicester (1st, played 41, 88 points, +42 goal difference)

Run-in: Plymouth (a), West Brom (h), Southampton (h), Preston (a), Blackburn (h).

Leicester looked virtually promoted two months ago and were 17 points ahead of Leeds at the turn of the year.

However, a 3-1 loss at Elland Road in February was damaging – it followed a home defeat to Middlesbrough – and Tuesday night’s setback at relegation battlers Millwall means they have now been beaten in five of their last nine league matches.

Their rivals both dropped points in midweek to leave them in pole position with a precious game in hand, but the Foxes must regroup quickly as they look anxiously over their shoulder.

Ipswich (2nd, P42, 88pts, +32GD)

Ipswich were held to a goalless stalemate at home against Watford in midweek
Ipswich were held to a goalless stalemate at home against Watford in midweek (John Walton/PA)

Run-in: Middlesbrough (h), Hull (a), Coventry (a), Huddersfield (h).

It is easy to forget this is Ipswich’s first season back in the Championship and when they scored a winner in the seventh minute of added time against Southampton at the start of this month, back-to-back promotions felt closer than ever.

But that win was followed by a 1-0 defeat at derby rivals Norwich and after Leicester and Leeds had both dropped points on Tuesday, they missed the chance to climb back into top spot as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Watford.

And their next three fixtures are against sides bidding for a play-off place.

Leeds (3rd, P42, 87pts, +43GD)

Crysencio Summerville struggled to shine for mis-firing Leeds against Sunderland
Crysencio Summerville struggled to shine for mis-firing Leeds against Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)

Run-in: Blackburn (h), Middlesbrough (a), QPR (a), Southampton (h).

Daniel Farke’s men were unbeaten in the league in 2024 until last weekend when that run was halted at play-off chasing Coventry.

Leeds remain undefeated at home all season, but they were further frustrated on Tuesday in a goalless draw against Sunderland at Elland Road.

In Crysencio Summerville they have the division’s outstanding player with 17 goals and eight assists, but Leeds must quickly rediscover their creative flair after one win in their last four games has allowed fourth-placed Southampton to close the gap on them to nine points with two games in hand.