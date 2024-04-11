Man United defender Raphael Varane out for ‘next few weeks’ with muscle injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man United defender Raphael Varane out for ‘next few weeks’ with muscle injury

By Press Association
Raphael Varane is set for a spell on the sidelines (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester United’s absentee-hit defence will be without Raphael Varane for the next few weeks due to a muscle injury.

A disappointing second season for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag has been punctuated by a variety of fitness issues, with the backline hit particularly hard.

United have been without an out-and-out left-back for much of the season due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, while their problems at centre-back are now stacking up.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are laid low, with Varane and Jonny Evans absent from the squad for Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool after injuries sustained at Chelsea last Thursday.

The pair will be absent again at Bournemouth on Saturday, with Varane unlikely to return until next month.

United said in a statement: “Raphael Varane will be out for the next few weeks with a muscle injury sustained during our game against Chelsea last week.

“The French World Cup winner is aiming to be back in action before the end of the season in May.

Jonny Evans is also injured (Zac Goodwin/PA)
“Fellow centre-back Jonny Evans will also miss Saturday’s game against Bournemouth with a shorter-term muscle issue.”

Varane, 30, has made 30 appearances for United this season and is out of contract this summer.

Evans, who made a surprise return to the club last year, has appeared 29 times and the 36-year-old’s deal also expires at the end of the season.

United enter the weekend sixth in the Premier League, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham in the last spot guaranteed of Champions League qualification.

Harry Maguire and teenager Willy Kambwala look set to start as the centre-back pairing again at Bournemouth.