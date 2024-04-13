Dorking down after failing to beat Rochdale

Dorking’s relegation from the National League was confirmed after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Rochdale.

Wanderers’ fate was all-but sealed on Thursday night after they had let slip a 2-0 lead at Wealdstone to lose 4-2.

But they went down fighting at Spotland before Charlie Carter’s second-half opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Devante Rodney.

Rochdale had goalkeeper Jacob Chapman to thank for a goalless first period as he denied Alfie Rutherford and Josh Taylor.

Dorking took the lead in the 49th minute when Rutherford’s initial shot was blocked and Carter followed up to fire in off a post.

But Dale were not behind for long as Kairo Mitchell picked out Rodney and the forward slammed home an emphatic finish into the roof of the net.