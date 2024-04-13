Oldham’s hopes of a late play-off push dented by stalemate at Oxford

Oldham’s hopes of making a late push for the Vanarama National League play-offs were dented after being held to a 0-0 draw at relegated Oxford City.

The Latics came into the match winless in the last eight games but made a bright start at Marsh Lane as Hallam Hope stabbed an effort wide in the 12th minute and then saw another effort saved by goalkeeper Tom Watson.

The home side threatened just after the hour when a shot from captain Reece Fleet was pushed away by Latics keeper Matt Hudson before Oldham forward James Norwood saw his curled effort hit the post.

Watson then tipped a powerful effort from Dan Gardner wide and a late free-kick from Oxford midfielder Josh Ashby was pushed over by Hudson to make sure the points were shared.