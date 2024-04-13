Swansea boss Luke Williams aims for top-half finish after Rotherham victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swansea boss Luke Williams aims for top-half finish after Rotherham victory

By Press Association
Swansea manager Luke Williams wants his side to finish in the top half (Steven Paston/PA)
Swansea manager Luke Williams wants his side to finish in the top half (Steven Paston/PA)

Luke Williams challenged his Swansea players to secure a top-half finish in the Sky Bet Championship following their 1-0 victory over Rotherham.

The Swans controlled proceedings against the already-relegated Millers, but needed an Andy Rinomhota own goal in the 74th minute to earn victory.

It ensured Swansea claimed back-to-back wins for only the second time under Williams, while they also kept successive clean sheets for the first time under the head coach following a 3-0 triumph over Stoke in midweek.

Williams – whose side sit five points adrift of the top 12 in the Championship with three matches left to play this season – wants Swansea to fight to secure a top-half berth.

“The players have got to show that they’ll continue to run hard and fight for everything and not try and take it easy,” he said.

“I need to see the character that they have. Whatever the circumstances, whatever the position, they’ll apply themselves, that’s a group I want.

“It’s when things get more complicated then you need to know you’ve got the right characters. I want to see that from everybody in the last three games, as a minimum.

“That’s (top-half aim) a good challenge. Let’s go and make really good performances, and see how many points we can pick up.”

On the long-term picture for Swansea, Williams added: “We’re nearly a good team. We have a really big summer and then we can do something exciting.

“I need to continue to try and find solutions for the team to help them be more creative. I need to get the balance right.

“Of course, we have to try to get the right personnel that are going to thrive. If we do all of that, we’re going to be alright.”

Meanwhile, Leam Richardson felt defeat in south Wales was “cruel” for his side after they appeared destined to secure only a second away league clean sheet this season until Rinomhota’s unfortunate own goal.

“It’s a cruel game at times,” said the Rotherham boss.

“The goal conceded, obviously it’s cruel because Andy’s been very good and he’s been committed.

“Coming from Wednesday night away at West Brom and then back on the coach again, travelling down to Swansea with a small number of players, it’s commendable.

“The lads who have made themselves available and put the work ethic in today. Credit to Swansea on the victory.

“We know where we are. We know which moment we are in and we know how we want to go forward with it. We want to put our best foot forward to return to this level and be a better version of ourselves.”