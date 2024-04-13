Neill Collins hails Barnsley’s resilience after coming back to draw with Reading

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins praised the resilience of his side as they came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Reading.

Sam Smith and Lewis Wing netted for the visitors, with Adam Phillips and Fabio Jalo providing equalisers.

Collins said: “Ultimately, we gave ourselves a chance to win the game. But equally, we didn’t give ourselves enough of a chance with some of the mistakes we made.

“I thought the players’ effort, attitude, resilience was fantastic and they gave everything right to the last minute.

“I think in the last 10-15 minutes we were the team that looked most like winning.”

On his side’s start to the game, Collins said: “I think we started the game really well. We created opportunities, but then a little bit of nervousness crept in. There were moments in the first half that were poor.

“But there was equally good play at the other end. There were aspects of it I was disappointed with, but it wasn’t a really poor first-half performance.

“It was just moments where poor decision-making and poor execution led to chances.

“We caused them equal amount of problems going the other way and it was just one of those games in terms of the open nature of it.”

On his side coming back from behind twice, Collins said: “To score quick helped us a lot. I think it got the stadium up and then Fabio (Jalo) nearly just took the roof off two minutes later with his shot that blasted off the post.”

Reading head coach Ruben felt his side should have won. He said: “I don’t consider it a very good point. I think we deserved the three points.

“I think we had chances to go and win the game. We didn’t take our chances to do it and in the end, we suffer a little bit.

“I don’t like the point; I prefer to take three. I think we deserve more.

“I think it’s a signal of where we are moving and how we are moving as a team. We can come here, we can compete, we can use our principles and now we need to make one more step and finish the chances when we have them.

“Today I think we should make it and get at least one more goal. I want to believe it’s part of the process.

“There’s still a couple of games to go and we need to continue growing.”

On the amount of chances his side were creating, Selles said: “I’m pleased with the way that we play, the personality we have.

“We have ambitions to be better and the team needs to be better and I need to push them to the limits. I think we are still in process.”