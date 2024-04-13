Dawson Devoy at the double as Swindon sink AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dawson Devoy at the double as Swindon sink AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
Stockport County�s Connor Lemonheigh Evans and Swindon Town�s Dawson Devoy during the Sky Bet League Two match at Edgeley Park, Stockport. Picture date: Saturday February 24, 2024.
Swindon came from behind to defeat AFC Wimbledon 3-2 and dent the visitors’ play-off hopes, with Dawson Devoy’s double proving decisive.

Joe Lewis had Wimbledon ahead in only the second minute in Wiltshire but Gavin Gunning’s hosts hit back strongly in the second half.

Aaron Drinan levelled the scores six minutes after the restart, before substitute Devoy’s double in the space of 13 minutes had them 3-1 ahead.

However, Lewis pulled a goal back for Johnnie Jackson’s men and Udoka Godwin-Malife’s added-time dismissal, following two yellow cards, made it a nervous finish for Swindon.

Wimbledon took the lead inside 90 seconds when Lewis headed in a Lee Brown corner at the far post and the visitors maintained their advantage until the game’s midway point.

However, Swindon were stronger after the break and they levelled when Drinan reacted sharply to tap in the loose ball after goalkeeper Alex Bass failed to cleanly collect Devoy’s cross.

The hosts were ahead in the 71st minute when Devoy fired home following good approach play by Williams Kokolo and Paul Glatzel.

Devoy had his second in the 84th minute, a deflected effort from Charlie Austin’s cross.

Lewis set up a tense finish when he headed home Kofi Balmer’s cross, with two minutes remaining.

Godwin-Malife received his second yellow card for time-wasting but Wimbledon were unable to make the extra man count in the closing stages.

The defeat means they are now seven points behind seventh-placed Crawley with two matches remaining.

Swindon are 19th, following a third win in four matches.