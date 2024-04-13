Dawson Devoy at the double as Swindon sink AFC Wimbledon

Swindon came from behind to defeat AFC Wimbledon 3-2 and dent the visitors’ play-off hopes, with Dawson Devoy’s double proving decisive.

Joe Lewis had Wimbledon ahead in only the second minute in Wiltshire but Gavin Gunning’s hosts hit back strongly in the second half.

Aaron Drinan levelled the scores six minutes after the restart, before substitute Devoy’s double in the space of 13 minutes had them 3-1 ahead.

However, Lewis pulled a goal back for Johnnie Jackson’s men and Udoka Godwin-Malife’s added-time dismissal, following two yellow cards, made it a nervous finish for Swindon.

Wimbledon took the lead inside 90 seconds when Lewis headed in a Lee Brown corner at the far post and the visitors maintained their advantage until the game’s midway point.

However, Swindon were stronger after the break and they levelled when Drinan reacted sharply to tap in the loose ball after goalkeeper Alex Bass failed to cleanly collect Devoy’s cross.

The hosts were ahead in the 71st minute when Devoy fired home following good approach play by Williams Kokolo and Paul Glatzel.

Devoy had his second in the 84th minute, a deflected effort from Charlie Austin’s cross.

Lewis set up a tense finish when he headed home Kofi Balmer’s cross, with two minutes remaining.

Godwin-Malife received his second yellow card for time-wasting but Wimbledon were unable to make the extra man count in the closing stages.

The defeat means they are now seven points behind seventh-placed Crawley with two matches remaining.

Swindon are 19th, following a third win in four matches.