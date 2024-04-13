Scott Lindsey bemoans costly ‘gifts’ as Crawley beaten by Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Lindsey bemoans costly ‘gifts’ as Crawley beaten by Colchester

By Press Association
Crawley manager Scott Lindsey bemoaned his side’s mistakes in the defeat to Colchester (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crawley boss Scott Lindsey admitted the costly mistakes in their 3-2 home defeat by Colchester was a perfect illustration of “shooting ourselves in the foot”.

Lindsey warned his players, who occupy seventh place, that any repetition could lead to them missing out on the play-offs despite other results going their way.

Two goals from Tom Hopper either side of a Cameron McGeehan effort lifted 10-man Colchester out of the bottom two by a single point with four games remaining.

Crawley, who briefly pulled level thanks to a third goal in three games by Klaidi Lolos, scored again into stoppage time through Harry Forster but they have only won twice at home since New Year’s Day.

Lindsey said: “When you gift an opposition two goals, if not three, you’re never going to win a game of football. They were gifts and if we’re going to do that, we won’t make the play-offs.

“We were our worst enemy; it was an example of shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Lindsey wants his men to dwell on all the good things they have achieved this season for the remaining three games and not put their play-off challenge in doubt with “unprofessional play”.

He added: “Destiny is in our own hands. But we’ve been lucky with other results; I want us to hold our nerve and do it properly.”

Colchester boss Danny Cowley, who was serving a one-match touchline ban, hailed an “outstanding performance” and felt it was built on high energy.

He said: “They needed to run and run and run – and boy did they run. They must have covered every blade of grass.

“Obviously I’m delighted with the result but to be honest we should have won by more.

“Crawley’s first goal was offside and the corner from which we thought we had made it 4-1 was given as a foul but in fact there was no contact at all – certainly not on the keeper.

“It would have been a hat-trick for Tom Hopper and he thoroughly deserved that.

“He’s a hard-working player. In his position, he’s our first defender and we depend so much on him so to get goals as well, that’s a real bonus.”

Colchester were boosted by nearly 1,000 travelling fans and Cowley is appealing for maximum support for Tuesday’s home game against Grimsby.

He added: “We’ve got a good chance but we need everybody on board.”