Nottingham Forest points deduction appeal to be heard in week starting April 22

By Press Association
Nottingham Forest were deducted four points in March (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nottingham Forest’s appeal against their four-point deduction for breaking Premier League financial rules is set to be heard in the week commencing April 22, the PA news agency understands.

Forest were sanctioned in March for breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) by £34.5million above their permitted threshold of £61million.

They immediately cited their unhappiness at an independent commission’s ruling, with their defence centred around the sale of Brennan Johnson to Tottenham on the final day of the 2023 transfer window, which occurred a short period later than necessary.

They soon confirmed their intention to appeal, which will now be heard in the week after they visit Everton in a crunch Premier League game next Sunday.

The result is not expected straight away, however, and with the Toffees also appealing against their second points deduction of the season, there is a real prospect of the relegation fight being decided by boardroom litigation.

Forest will again argue their case, with the hope their penalty is reviewed and therefore giving themselves breathing space at the foot of the table,

They were plunged into the relegation mire by their deduction but moved a point clear of Luton in 18th following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wolves.