Titles, promotions and relegations on the line in Tuesday’s EFL action

Portsmouth have another chance to clinch promotion, with two league titles and two relegations also at stake in Tuesday’s EFL action.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the issues that could be decided in the bottom two tiers.

League One

Charlie Adam’s Fleetwood are at risk of relegation (Martin Rickett/PA)

Portsmouth need only a point to rubber-stamp their promotion and can also clinch the title by beating Barnsley.

Should the Tykes win, they would be secure in the play-offs – as would Peterborough with at least a point.

Posh play Fleetwood, who will be relegated if they fail to match Burton’s result. The Brewers take on fellow strugglers Cheltenham, whose game in hand will extend their fight until at least Saturday regardless of Tuesday’s outcome.

League Two

Dave Challinor and Stockport are up and can now seal the title (Danny Lawson/PA)

Stockport sealed promotion on Saturday and will be crowned champions if they win on Tuesday at Notts County.

Mansfield will clinch the remaining automatic promotion place if they beat Accrington. A draw would leave them six points clear of MK Dons with only six to play for and a goal difference superior by 28.

Victory for Colchester, one place above the drop zone, over Grimsby would see Forest Green relegated from the EFL without playing. Any other result would seal Grimsby’s survival and leave the bottom three – completed by Sutton – fighting to avoid the two relegation places.