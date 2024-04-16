Colchester seal vital win over Grimsby to send Forest Green down

Colchester took a huge step towards securing their League Two status with a vital 2-0 home win over Grimsby which also relegated Forest Green.

Colchester took a fifth-minute lead through Tom Hopper, who ran onto Arthur Read’s excellent pass and coolly lifted the ball over goalkeeper Jake Eastwood and in.

Cameron McGeehan’s low strike flashed just wide for the hosts, before Donovan Wilson went close for Grimsby.

Mariners defender Doug Tharme nodded Jayden Fevrier’s goalbound effort off the line but Grimsby almost equalised in first-half stoppage-time when Colchester’s Jay Mingi made a crucial block to deny Justin Obikwu.

Colchester went close on the hour when Fevrier’s cross-shot grazed the far post and at the other end, Harry Clifton threatened with a downward header for Grimsby.

John Akinde doubled the hosts’ lead in the 79th minute when he lifted a fine effort from just inside the area into the far corner, from Noah Chilvers’ pass.

Colchester defender Tom Dallison was dismissed for a foul on Obikwu in stoppage-time but the Us claimed victory.