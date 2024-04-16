Mat Sadler hails attacking options after Walsall leave it late to beat Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mat Sadler hails attacking options after Walsall leave it late to beat Swindon

By Press Association
Walsall boss Mat Sadler cannot believe the attacking weapons he has at his disposal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Walsall boss Mat Sadler cannot believe the attacking weapons he has at his disposal after Danny Johnson struck a late winner to beat Swindon 2-1 and boost their play-off hopes.

On-loan West Brom forward Mo Faal nodded Walsall ahead but they were made to pay for missing a string of chances to extend that lead by Paul Glatzel’s screamer for Swindon.

However, Johnson volleyed home a brilliant 89th-minute winner from fellow sub Jamille Matt’s knockdown to lift Walsall to within a point of seventh-placed Crawley with two games to go.

“That last 15 minutes we were at that stage where there is no tomorrow and we’ve thrown the kitchen sink at it,” Sadler admitted.

“We’ve dominated the game and it wouldn’t have been silly if it had been 4-0 or 5-0 at half-time.

“But as I said from minute one this season, we’ve put together a squad that has got loads of attacking options – we used them all and it came out the right way.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance of the play-offs and when you start in August you want to be in with a swinging chance at the end of the season.

“We are there, we are right in it and we have to go and attack like we did tonight.”

Johnson, last season’s top scorer, has had to make do with limited minutes this season but came off the bench to score the vital goal – his first since New Year’s Day.

“We know Danny is an incredible finisher and you don’t lose that touch and ability to finish,” Sadler added. “Give him a chance and he’s clinical and he was tonight.”

Swindon, meanwhile, suffered a 12th away league defeat this season and have the worst record on the road in League Two but boss Gavin Gunning was proud of his 19th-placed side’s efforts.

He said: “The first 18, 19 minutes they were the better side but after that we’ve totally dominated and we get done by a long ball at the end.

“It’s frustrating but I’m really happy with how the boys performed.

“We need to be better physically, we concede too many goals from set-plays, we need to be braver and go and win the ball.

“It’s a mindset – when their guy is five or six inches taller than you, you’ve got to do your best, get underneath him. It’s the little details, don’t switch off.

“We are disappointed with the result and everyone is low but the performance was fantastic.

“That was a better performance than the last two. Walsall are trying to get in the play-offs but we were all over them, they couldn’t get out, they were pinned in and their fans were going mental.”