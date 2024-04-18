Brian Sorensen ‘really happy’ after extending contract as Everton manager

Everton manager Brian Sorensen has signed a new two-year deal with the Women’s Super League club.

Sorensen and his assistant Stephen Neligan have put pens to paper on fresh terms ahead of Friday’s trip to Brighton.

Danish coach Sorensen took over the Merseyside club in 2022 and guided Everton to a sixth-placed finish in his debut season in charge, but they have experienced a difficult current campaign after being hit with a succession of injuries.

“Yeah, really happy. I really like the club and the people here,” Sorensen told a press conference.

“I think we have a good plan in place in terms of progressing the team for the next few years.

“We have a good core group and most important of all my little girl is really happy in school, so she is also happy we stay.”

Neligan has worked with Sorensen at Nordsjaelland and Fortuna Hjorring and will remain with Everton after he also agreed a contract until the summer of 2026.

Sorensen added: “Yeah, really important. I worked with him for this is the fifth year now so we know each very well.

“He is a very skilful coach and we work well together so I’m super happy he is staying also.”

Everton will aim to toast the new contract of boss Sorensen with a win at Brighton on Friday, with the game taking place at their men’s stadium.

“I am very pleased we’re playing at the Amex because of the playing surface. I think that will suit both teams a lot and yeah, hopefully there are a lot of spectators,” Sorensen said.

“We certainly do away at big stadiums very well, we have a good track record and that’s what we will focus on.

“For Brighton, of course they will be buzzing to play at their home stadium. Will it be a different Brighton team? Only time will tell.”

Brighton are eighth in the table and three points above Everton with four WSL matches left to play this season.

The Seagulls have enjoyed an upturn in results since Mikey Harris was made interim boss, but he has not discussed his future with the club since their last game on March 31.

Harris insisted: “No, both parties are really happy carrying on how we’re going. We have four games between now and the end of the season.

“The focus is on performing as well as we can in those four games and I am sure there will be plenty of time to talk after that.”

On the prospect of playing their second match of the season at the Amex, Harris admitted: “It’s huge. It’s our home stadium, a fantastic playing surface and we were fortunate enough to train there this week.

“We’re hoping that gives us a real competitive advantage going into Friday night that the players and staff are familiar with the surroundings.

“We’re hoping to have a big crowd to come and cheer us on to hopefully a positive performance and victory.”