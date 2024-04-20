Mason Barrett fires Wealdstone winner in 3-2 victory over Oldham

Wealdstone secured their National League survival with a 3-2 win at Oldham.

Mike Fondop put the Latics in front with a close-range header in the 17th minute, but Jack Young immediately responded three minutes into the second half with a header to draw level.

The Stones took the lead just six minutes later when Sam Bowen’s deflected effort went in, but Fondop scored his second of the game to level, smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Mason Barrett ensured Wealdstone’s survival after firing them ahead in the 75th minute, while Oldham finish 10th in the table.