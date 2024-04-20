Wrexham ease to victory against 10-man Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wrexham ease to victory against 10-man Crewe

By Press Association
Andy Cannon celebrates scoring Wrexham’s third goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Already-promoted Wrexham eased to a 3-0 victory at Crewe, who played most of the second half with 10 men following Ryan Cooney’s red card.

Ollie Palmer headed the visitors in front with his seventh goal of the campaign and first since the start of December.

The prolific Paul Mullin took his tally to 24 in the league when he doubled Wrexham’s lead just before the interval and Andy Cannon added a third as the Red Dragons made it six wins from their last seven games.

Crewe started the game brightly and Aaron Rowe scooped an early effort into the arms of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

But when Mullin fired the ball across the six-yard box, Palmer got ahead of his marker to glance a header into the corner for a 24th-minute opener.

Max Stryjek dealt with a volleyed effort from Palmer, but Mullin caught him out in first-half stoppage time with a lobbed finish. Wrexham’s leading scorer was left unmarked to lift the ball home after Palmer flicked on Tom O’Connor’s free-kick.

Stryjek stretched well to prevent Elliot Lee from picking out the bottom corner before Cooney was shown a straight red card in the 54th minute for handling a through ball under pressure from Mullin, with the wing-back ruled as the last line of defence.

Cannon put the game out of reach after 61 minutes, with the midfielder twisting and turning his marker before firing into the corner.