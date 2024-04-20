Aldershot miss out on play-off place after draw at Dagenham

Aldershot rescued a point in a 3-3 draw at Dagenham but missed out on a National League play-off spot.

Daggers striker Inih Effiong opened the scoring in the 34th minute, slamming home his 16th league goal of the season from Josh Hare’s cutback.

Aldershot were awarded a penalty at the start of the second half when Elliott Johnson brought down Kwame Thomas.

The Shots forward looked to be in an offside position and both managers were booked as tempers flared, but Cian Harries kept his cool to convert the spot-kick.

Dagenham boss Ben Strevens was then shown a red card before Lorent Tolaj headed the visitors in front in the 72nd minute.

Ryan Hill finished off a swift counter-attack to pull the home side level with eight minutes left and after Effiong was denied by the woodwork, the Daggers thought they had won it through Dion Pereira’s strike.

There was still time for Aldershot to level, though, as Josh Barrett found the top corner with a free-kick.