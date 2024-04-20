Harrogate’s play-off hopes over after losing to MK Dons in eight-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harrogate’s play-off hopes over after losing to MK Dons in eight-goal thriller

By Press Association
Alex Gilbey scored as MK Dons beat Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA)
Alex Gilbey scored as MK Dons beat Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA)

MK Dons extinguished Harrogate’s League Two play-off hopes with an enthralling 5-3 triumph at the EnviroVent Stadium.

The visitors, who went into the game with a top-seven spot already guaranteed, did not take their foot off the gas as goals from Alex Gilbey, Max Dean, Stephen Wearne, Emre Tezgel and Ellis Harrison secured maximum points.

In a thrilling end-to-end encounter, George Thomson (2) and Abraham Odoh netted for the hosts, who also hit the frame of the goal five times.

Harrogate forged ahead in the 33rd minute when Odoh converted the rebound after Matty Daly’s effort hit a post but MK Dons turned the tables with two goals in three minutes.

First, Gilbey levelled after receiving a return pass from Dean, who then grabbed his sixth goal in five games from close range.

Thomson made it 2-2 in first-half stoppage time with a superb 25-yard free-kick and Harrogate were back in front five minutes after the break when Thomson got on the end of Odoh’s left-wing cross from six yards for his 18th goal of the season.

MK Dons were back level two minutes later when a long ball forward by Michael Kelly opened up the home defence far too easily and Wearne ran through to beat an exposed James Belshaw.

The Sulphurites went on to throw the kitchen sink at the visitors in their search for a winner with Daly hitting uprights on two more occasions and Thomson thudding an effort against the bar.

But Tezgel made it 4-3 in the 80th minute, collecting Dan Kemp’s pull-back from the right byline before shifting the ball on to his left foot and beating Belshaw from six yards.

Two minutes later, Harrison then added a fifth, firing in from eight yards after the home side had failed to clear their lines, and there was still time for Thomson to strike another upright.