Bradford keep play-off bid alive with Walsall’s hit following comeback win

Andy Cook returned to haunt his old club as Bradford kept alive their League Two play-off hopes and dented Walsall’s with a 3-2 win at the Bescot Stadium.

Walsall led through Ryan Stirk and Mo Faal before Cook pulled one back and set up two for Jamie Walker, who was later sent off.

The Saddlers went in front after seven minutes as Isaac Hutchinson put Stirk clear to slot home from 12 yards.

Faal added a second four minutes later, pouncing on a mix-up between Walker and Dan Oyegoke to loop home a header.

Bradford were back in it three minutes later as Cook headed home a deep cross.

Hutchinson hit a post for Walsall but Bradford levelled five minutes before half-time as another towering Cook header was nodded in by Walker.

Walker completed the turnaround after 53 minutes, thumping home from eight yards after Cook’s header was blocked, before seeing red 15 minutes later for two quickfire cautions.

But Bradford held on as Tom Knowles hit the woodwork late on for Walsall, who must win their final game and rely on several other results going their way.

Bradford are four points adrift of the top seven with two matches left.