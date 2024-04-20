Steven Schumacher will not rest until Stoke are mathematically safe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Schumacher will not rest until Stoke are mathematically safe

By Press Association
Steven Schumacher got the better of his former employers (Jess Hornby/PA)
Steven Schumacher got the better of his former employers (Jess Hornby/PA)

Steven Schumacher claimed “it’s not done yet” despite a 3-0 victory against his former club Plymouth all-but securing Stoke’s Sky Bet Championship status.

The Potters boss enjoyed the bragging rights as goals from Dutch trio Ki-Jana Hoever, Million Manhoef and Wouter Burger secured a win which saw his side move up to 17th in the table – six points clear of the drop zone with two fixtures remaining.

“It was a big day; I had my eye on this game since I came here,” said Schumacher, who left Home Park in December having led Argyle to the League One title last season.

“I would have hoped both teams would have been safe by now, so there could have been a bit less pressure.

“It’s weird when you come up against people who you are friends with and you have a feeling in your belly all week that’s not nice.

“I’ve got a lot of affection for Argyle and always want them to do well, but today was about Stoke and trying to get three points that we needed.

“It was probably the best home performance from us; it was really good all-round.

“We knew how difficult the game would be and if our performance wasn’t right we would have got hurt by Argyle today.

“But credit to the players, they were brilliant from the first minute and, in the big moments, we showed some composure and quality.

“We stressed all week that there was going to be a bit of noise around the game and everybody understood how important it was.

“It’s not done yet; it’s important that we get in on Monday and have another good week and focus on Southampton.

“You never know in this league, and you have to keep going until it’s mathematically secure and at the moment it’s not.”

Plymouth’s three-match unbeaten start under interim boss Neil Dewsnip ended in disappointing style.

The Pilgrims could muster only one attempt on target as they slipped to four points above the relegation zone.

“We’re really disappointed to lose – we knew how important the game was for us,” said interim boss Dewsnip.

“Stoke were by far the better team on the day and credit to them.

“After the first 35 minutes, the crowd seemed to get really involved and Stoke got a big lift from that.

“We didn’t handle that emotion particularly well and I was disappointed with our performance in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

“We showed immaturity, which is something we’ll address and look to do better in the future.

“We’ll take the lessons; Millwall’s going to be a tough place to play and we need to be ready for that.

“We need to handle moments in the game much better.

“The commitment is definitely there (from us); sometimes in football you have to hold your hands up and say your opponents were better.

“Last Friday night, the same group of players gave everything physically and emotionally, and that might have taken it out of us more than we realised.

“Our goal is to stay in the Championship and we’re two games out from doing that.

“If you’d have given us that at the start of the season, we’d have grabbed that opportunity, so we’re in a positive mental state.”