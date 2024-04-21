Danny Rohl likes what he sees as Wednesday climb out of drop zone with away win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Danny Rohl likes what he sees as Wednesday climb out of drop zone with away win

By Press Association
Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl (left) gestures on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Sunday April 21, 2024.
Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl (left) gestures on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Sunday April 21, 2024.

Danny Rohl saluted Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘courageous’ performance after they beat Blackburn 3-1 to move out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

An exquisite Josh Windass lob in the sixth minute put Wednesday ahead but Sammie Szmodics equalised three minutes later with a clinical finish.

Wednesday took control when Marvin Johnson got on the end of an Anthony Musaba cross in the 58th minute before Rovers’ goalkeeper Aynsley Pears gifted them a third after slicing a clearance into his own net.

The visitors held on with something to space, rewarding more than 7,000 away fans who created an impressive atmosphere.

After climbing out of the bottom three for the first time in 246 days, Rohl praised the mindset of the players, saying: “The job is not done.

“We worked hard to be out of this (relegation) zone. Six months, we tried everything. Today we took the opportunity.

“The last four-five weeks we’ve had the opportunity. But today all in all we connected our performance with a good result.

“I think when I look back to our performance against Stoke and Swansea, was good, but the result was not what we wanted.

“Today…a good reaction. I feel this the whole week. We trained well. I think today it was a courageous performance from my team.

“We forced them into mistakes, we played football how we wanted to play. It was a good togetherness on the pitch but also off the pitch with our massive support. They made an away game into a home game, so (a) big thank you to everybody.

“The performance of my team and especially the mindset and mentality is outstanding.”

Blackburn have not been in the bottom three all season but are just three points clear of it now and John Eustace said his team must bounce back.

He said: “First half I thought we were well in the game, I thought we bounced back from the early goal, showed great character. Felt we controlled the first half fairly well.

“Second half, the manner of the goals was disappointing. (We) lost the ball in midfield, didn’t chase back quick enough, and they punish us.

“The third goal, we can’t do much about that. It’s a mistake. It’s a tough one to take and it’s disappointing.

“However we’ve got a magnificent chance next week. Everything is in our own hands.”

He added: “It’s disappointing we’ve lost but it’s football. Last week we bounced back from a difficult defeat and showed that togetherness and got a great three points.

“Now it’s important we show that togetherness again and we bounce back again next week.

“Everyone is disappointed. This is football, we had the highs last week, we have the lows this week, nobody gets carried away.”